Nokia to conduct 5G SA trial with Chubu Telecommunications in Japan

Nokia announced that it is conducting a 5G Standalone (SA) network trial with Chubu Telecommunications (ctc), a subsidiary of KDDI in Japan.

For the trial, Nokia is supplying its latest AirScale product portfolio and Compact Mobility Unit (CMU) to support both 5G indoor and outdoor connectivity. The trial will utilize a local 5G network which is independent of a traditional mobile network and use the sub-6GHz (n79) 4.6-4.9 spectrum band for enhanced capacity.

Nokia noted that sub-6GHz spectrum supports high capacity and extreme mobile broadband capabilities.

The trial will verify how Nokia’s 5G SA network can enable ctc to provide commercial Fixed Wireless Access services including internet and telephone service to subscribers without the need for a fiber-optic installation at a customer’s home.

For the trial, Nokia’s 5G SA core has been installed at a ctc lab, and 5G base stations were installed at another ctc lab and at an apartment complex in Nagoya City.

During the trial, the Japanese telco will examine the construction and operational processes of installing a 5G core and 5G base station and verify the application of local 5G including the radio wave propagation characteristics and communication performance in a live environment. The trial will also explore how businesses can utilize the local 5G network to improve the efficiency of solutions such as remote monitoring, video transmission, and image analysis.

Kazuhide Yokoi, Director, Corporate Strategy, Chubu Telecommunications, said: “We are delighted to partner with Nokia to unlock local 5G’s full potential in Japan. With this trial, our effort is to explore the best of local 5G to deliver a high-speed, best-in-class ultra-broadband experience to our customers while preparing for practical use.”

“We are pleased to be conducting this local 5G standalone network trial together with ctc. Our 5G standalone in the Sub-6 spectrum band will enable ctc to explore new capabilities and revenue opportunities while enhancing its network’s operational efficiency. A commercial local 5G SA service will further enable ctc to deliver superior service, capacity, and reliability to its customers,” said Donny Janssens, head of Customer Team, Nokia Enterprise Japan.

The Finnish vendor said it had already reached 204 commercial 5G deals with individual customers. Nokia also said that a total of 72 5G networks are already live using the company’s products and solutions.

In Japan, Nokia already signed 5G deals with KDDI, SoftBank and NTT Docomo.