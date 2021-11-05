Extreme Networks Wi-Fi 6 answers NASCAR’s need for speed

The solution includes Wi-Fi 6 access points and real-time analytics to support immersive fan experiences and improve operating efficiency

Extreme Networks is participating in the NASCAR Technology Partner Platform, which is comprised of technology companies working together to “evolve the racing industry” by introducing innovative technology solutions to NASCAR’s 12 high speed race and super speedways.

Verizon Business, acting as the project’s technology integration and managed services lead, is deploying an Extreme architecture solution designed specifically for large public venues. The solution includes Wi-Fi 6 access points and real-time analytics platform ExtremeCloud IQ Site Engine to support immersive fan experiences, while improving operating efficiency.

According to NASCAR’s Vice President of Enterprise Technology Christine Stoffel-Moffett, fans have come to expect elevated experiences and improved connectivity when attending a race. She added that Extreme’s technology provides the foundation to offer services like mobile transactions, sports betting, AR/VR and biometrics. At the same time, it creates better “visibility into the effectiveness” of NASCAR’s operations.

“These insights will allow us to regularly calibrate the way we deploy staff, ensure safety and security and push the boundaries on creating unique experiences,” she continued. “Extreme is a great partner in helping us make NASCAR the most inspiring and future-forward sports organization on the planet.”

Extreme has had great success across several sports, including football and baseball. As of September 2021, its access points and/or ExtremeAnalytics software were deployed across 24 Nation Football League (NFL) stadiums, supporting 25 teams, while ExtremeAnalytics, specifically, were deployed at 29 of the 30 NFL stadiums. Earlier this year, the company was selected by the Major League Baseball (MLB) to provide solutions and analytics to 16 ballparks, beginning with Boston’s Fenway Park.

When it comes to the NASCAR deal, Extreme’s President and CEO Ed Meyercord commended the organization’s “forward-thinking approach” to using the provider’s technology create “endless possibilities for the organization to engage and attract a new generation of fans.”