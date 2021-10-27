Kagan: Qualcomm builds connected automotive intelligence with 5G

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon gave the keynote address at the auto show, IAA Mobility 2021: How 5G is Driving Connected Automotive Intelligence. His presentation focused on how the automotive world is getting not only faster and smarter, but also connected using 5G wireless technology.

He discussed how there is both a wireless and digital transformation impacting and changing every major industry. His remarks drilled into the automotive and transportation industries.

Qualcomm is a leader in this important and rapidly changing space with their 5G wireless technology which is transforming the automobile industry and in fact many other industries as well.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon says 5G brings speed and low latency

The automobile industry has been going through enormous and advanced changes in recent years.

· Changes like how regulators are increasingly requiring new and advanced technology to improve safety, fuel efficiency and automation.

· Changes like self-driving cars and automated driving.

· Changes like advanced wireless technology, connecting your smartphone or getting wi-fi coverage inside the vehicle and so much more.

Amon says the 5G wireless technology Qualcomm and others are developing brings both speed and low latency to the mix and how that opens the door to rapid and expansive innovation and growth.

This is not only transforming automotive, but also makes the same possible in transforming other industries as well.

Qualcomm says 5G wireless will transform industry after industry

This means as we move ahead, it will be an amazing time for redesigning industries.

This also means it is now possible to turn the automation progress in the automotive industry up to full.

New cars of today are far beyond the cars of just ten years ago.

If you recall, it was back in 2007 the self-parking car was introduced. Around the same time Adaptive Cruise Control was introduced.

Today, these new technologies are increasingly offered by all carmakers.

That was the early days before we used terms like connected cars and automated driving.

Over the next decade, bit by bit, more new technology was introduced to the automotive industry.

Today, we are light years ahead of those early days. Going forward we will continue to advance at this accelerated pace.

Automotive industry, automated driving, self-driving cars, safety

Today, automated driving, increased safety, wireless communications with wi-fi and so much more are transforming the driving experience.

This is all very exciting. And the automotive industry has an important role to play. They must not only work with all the companies in this space, but they must also create and implement this new technology.

Automotive industry needs to think forward and backward

As much respect as I have developed for the automotive industry, they have some areas they need to get much better at.

Example, many car makers today offer the first stages of the connected car experience. They let the driver press a button and talk with someone who will program their route or automatically be there in case of an accident.

Years ago, this used a wireless technology for the first time and that so exciting. However, it was suddenly shut down. The reason was it used the 2G network and that was being shut down by wireless networks.

This meant every user who counted on this technology, was shut down and out of service. This burned every user who depended on this technology.

Auto industry short-sightedness was excused first time, not this time

Now, years later, the same story is happening all over again as wireless networks are planning their 3G shutdown.

The automobile industry could be excused the first time, but not this second time. They knew this would happen again, yet they did not prepare.

This was very short-sighted on the part of senior executives of the automotive industry.

What should have happened was automotive technology should have been built so it could be quickly, easily and inexpensively upgraded.

They did not.

Automotive and security industry both impacted by 3G disconnect

This short-sightedness is a problem I blame squarely on the automotive industry.

This problem is not just limited to automotive. The security alarm industry has the same problem.

When 3G shuts down, security alarms which use this technology will also be disconnected.

However, at least with the security industry, users can upgrade their technology. There is a cost, but it can be updated.

Not so in the automotive industry.

Why not?

5GAA helps automobile companies offer 5G wireless features

This is why there are groups like the 5GAA which combine automobile companies with companies in wireless, computer, navigation and so much more.

Hopefully, these kinds of organizations will let high level workers from various companies in different industries work together and get to know what’s coming next and be able to prepare for it.

Successfully moving in the right direction requires every company to work together. This is the challenge for every industry, whether it be automotive, security alarms and every company.

Thinking two steps forward is always better than two steps forward and one step back.

Automotive industry needs to develop backward compatibility

This is the way computer, smartphone and software companies always have to think. Backward compatibility is essential.

Backward compatibility is what companies like Qualcomm need to consider with every step forward and they have met this challenge.

This is what needs to be learned by the automotive industry.

The automobile industry is crucial to our economy and our lives. It will survive. Whether the road ahead of smooth sailing or bumpy for users, competitors and investors all depends on their ability to think forward and backwards at the same time.