Test and Measurement: Viavi debuts Open-RAN field test capability

Viavi Solutions’ OneAdvisor-800 cell site testing instrument can now be upgraded with an application that emulates Open RAN distributed units (O-DUs) to verify field deployments of O-RAN radios, the test company said.

The OneAdvisor-800 is a modular unit that already supports testing of fiber, radio frequencies and the Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI); now Viavi has added the O-DU emulation app to expand its capabilities. While O-RAN benefits often focus on reduced cost or the possibility of increasing innovation, Viavi pointed out that another benefit of the technology is that O-RAN “enables carriers to thoroughly validate the tower installation very early in the process, thereby reducing installation problems and accelerating deployments.”

“As our customers deploy 5G at scale, the OneAdvisor-800 is helping them cut time to market and total cost of deployment thanks to a comprehensive feature set and test process automation,” said Kevin Oliver, VP and GM of converged instruments and virtual test at Viavi. “We developed the OneAdvisor-800 with a modular design as an essential means of future-proofing it, and the introduction of O-RAN radio verification is a clear demonstration of that promise to deliver support throughout the entire network lifecycle.”

In other test news:

–Netscout has launched a new “Visibility-as-a-Service” or VaaS offering aimed at corporate and government IT, which it says provides 24/7 testing, monitoring, troubleshooting and reporting for IT services and applications. It is based on Netscout’s service assurance portfolio (including its nGenius offerings, its Omnis Cyber Investigator and Smart Edge Monitoring), and it does require some nGenius hardware and software for deployment. Netscout said that the VaaS is available on a subscription basis to both existing and new customers; for existing customers, it offers “continuous monitoring and triage” as well as proactive testing, performance reporting and notification of customer contacts if appropriate.

“Businesses have had to adapt to compete in tough talent acquisition and new remote work environments placing increased pressure and demands on IT teams,” said Michael Szabados, COO of Netscout. “VaaS helps enterprises identify and resolve problems quickly to maintain productivity while also helping to ensure an exceptional end-user experience. In addition, our customers benefit by extending the value of the investment they’ve made in our service assurance solutions to deliver higher returns.”

“As enterprises continue to drive digital transformation, while also assuring compliance and security, the need for in-depth end-to-end network visibility and control is paramount,” said Mark Leary, research director, network analytics and automation, IDC. “Comprehensive as-a-service management offerings enable IT organizations to better align their operating priorities to spending, adjust their staff focus to more strategic responsibilities, and access provider-driven best practices, operational expertise, and technology innovation. All serve to drive enterprises towards a more proactive, predictive, and protective management approach to networking in today’s hyper-connected digital business environment.”

–Keysight Technologies has acquired Scalable Network Technologies, a privately held company based in southern California that specializes in large-scale modeling and simulation of communications networks and for cybersecurity assessment and training. Keysight said the purchase will enable it to deliver more software-centric, digital twin solutions. Read the full story here.

–T-Mobile US had another standout performance in OpenSignal’s latest testing. Read more about it here.

-A recently released joint survey by test company EXFO and Heavy Reading show that the majority of North American and European mobile network operators—88%—plan to move to 5G Standalone networks within the next two years. EXFO CEO Philippe Morin told RCR Wireless News this week that the results of the survey are in line with what EXFO has been hearing from its customers: A “strong need or appetite” to move to 5G Standalone starting next year and the year after. Check out the full story here.

-Could the Federal Communications Commission require better performance in RF receivers? FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington raised the possibility in a recent speech, although he said that ultimately, he hopes industry will push for and develop its own improved receiver standards rather than the FCC imposing them. Read more here.

–UL is expanding in Mexico, with a new lab in Querétaro, adjacent to the Querétaro International Airport, that will test for product safety and performance for the Mexico market as well as products for export to other Latin American countries, the United States and Canada. The new laboratory will house testing facilities for engineered materials, wire and cable and consumer technologies, as well as appliances, lighting and refrigeration.