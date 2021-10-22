Chinese carriers already deployed 47,000 5G base stations in Beijing

Chinese mobile operators have already deployed a total of 47,000 5G base stations in China’s capital Beijing, local press reported.

According to data released by the Beijing Communications Administration, the 5G network infrastructure currently reaches almost the entire city.

The Beijing government recently said that there were over 12 million 5G users.

The 5G network covers the main downtown areas of the capital, the city’s central business district, as well as the Olympic sports center area, according to previous reports.

The development of 5G applications is becoming the focus of the 5G industry, said Huang Ping, vice head of the municipal communications administration.

The official also said the Beijing administration will continue to strengthen 5G infrastructure deployments, meet the different needs of various sectors, and boost 5G applications in smart logistics, unattended self-storage, smart wearables, and other scenarios.

Chinese operators have already deployed over 1 million 5G base stations across the country, according to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

5G base stations installed by local carriers have already covered all prefecture-level cities, more than 95% of counties and 35% of towns across China.

The government also reported that 5G base installed in China accounts for 80% of total base stations deployed at a global level.

The ministry said that over 10,000 5G application cases have covered 22 industries and related fields of the national economy, including steel, electric power and mining.

Chinese operators recorded a net addition of 40.93 million 5G subscribers in August, according to the carriers’ latest available figures.

China Mobile, the world’s largest operator in terms of subscribers, added a total of 24.53 million 5G subscribers in August.

The carrier said it ended August with 304.14 million 5G subscribers, compared to 98.15 million 5G customers in August 2020.

China Mobile has added a total of 139.14 million subscribers in the 5G segment since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, Chinese operator China Unicom said it added a total of 7.99 million 5G subscribers during August.

During the first eight months of the year, the carrier added a total of 58.23 million 5G subscribers.

The telco ended August with 129.06 million 5G subscribers. China Unicom started to provide 5G statistics earlier this year.

Rival operator China Telecom added 8.41 million 5G subscribers in August to take its total 5G subscribers base to 146.62 million.

China is forecast to reach 739 million 5G subscribers by 2025, according to a recent study by ABI Research. This figure would represent nearly 40% of the global market share in the 5G segment.