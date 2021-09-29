Cloud Connect simplifies secure IoT connections using public cloud endpoints, uses less data and device power than public end-to-end encryption

Ericsson has announced Cloud Connect, a new service that’s an integrated component of the company’s IoT Accelerator. Ericsson said that Cloud Connect will make it easy for enterprises to securely connect cellular devices through public cloud endpoints such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Core.

“Enterprises on Ericsson IoT Accelerator-managing cellular devices such as sensors, meters, or tracking devices now have a much simpler way to connect to the already secure AWS server through Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator Cloud Connect, which moves complex encryption from the device to the edge of the cellular network,” said Ericsson in a statement.

IoT Accelerator is an enterprise-grade IoT deployment and management solution offered by Ericsson. It’s delivered as a service through Ericsson’s partner network.

Ericsson describes Cloud Connect as “a plug-and-play alternative” to complicated encryption and security schemes that works efficiently and safely to connect devices. IoT Accelerator provides visibility and control of all IoT devices throughout their life cycle.

“In this, enterprises benefit from simple activation of devices that tunnel to the edge of the cellular infrastructure before automatically self-provisioning to AWS and securely connecting via Cloud Connect generated encryption and keys,” said Ericsson.

“Devices with unencrypted yet privately secured communications over cellular network leveraging Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) or narrowband User Data Protocols (UDP) — such as Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) — can connect seamlessly to AWS IoT Core, resulting in significantly lower power and data consumption,” explained the company.

Ericsson noted that Cloud Connect can dramatically improve data transfer efficiency and device power efficiency. Compared to public end-to-end encryption, Cloud Connect mobile data use dropped by up to 95% and device batteries saw 50% life improvements.

Ericsson recently conducted a trial with Australian carrier Optus in which it delivered coexistence of narrow band IoT (NB-IoT) and Ericsson Spectrum Sharing between 5G and 4G in 700 MHz spectrum.

Ericsson counts 35 global CSPs among its IoT Accelerator customers.