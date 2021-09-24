According to Sandy Carter, vice president at Amazon Web Services, the company’s customers are moving past the technology implementation stage of the digitalization journey and are beginning to focus on developing and achieving their mission. Listen to this week’s episode to hear more about this transition, as well as Sandy’s involvement with Girls in Tech.
Well, technically… business focus has shifted from technology to mission: AWS’ Sandy Carter (Ep. 52)
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.