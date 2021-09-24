YOU ARE AT:BusinessWell, technically... business focus has shifted from technology to mission: AWS' Sandy...
well technically

Well, technically… business focus has shifted from technology to mission: AWS’ Sandy Carter (Ep. 52)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
BusinessPodcastWell Technically...

According to Sandy Carter, vice president at Amazon Web Services, the company’s customers are moving past the technology implementation stage of the digitalization journey and are beginning to focus on developing and achieving their mission. Listen to this week’s episode to hear more about this transition, as well as Sandy’s involvement with Girls in Tech.

Previous article
Telefonica taps IBM for 5G core network build
Next article
US IoT firm Ubicquia secures $25m debt to scale supply, launch in Europe and Asia

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats