U.K. telco BT Group has selected Oracle Communications Cloud Native Converged Policy Management to optimize its network resources and bring new 5G offerings to market.

In a release, Oracle noted that the solution will enable BT to test and implement 5G services—such as live streaming and zero-rated 5G content—across its EE mobile network.

The U.S. company also said that the solution makes it easier for network engineers to design, test and deploy new services across both 4G and 5G networks. Oracle says its policy design engine will enable BT to test and implement new 5G service plans and experiences, such as live streaming and augmented reality (AR), reducing testing and implementation time.

Oracle Communications Consulting (OCC) will support the policy solution implementation and the eventual migration of BT’s 4G voice and data services to 5G; assisting BT with policy design, optimization and 5G software testing using Oracle’s Automated Testing Suite.

“Oracle Communications technology is helping forward-thinking operators such as BT, future-proof their 5G vision,” said Andrew Morawski, SVP and GM, Oracle Communications, Networks. “With a unified, future-ready policy management platform, BT can optimize network resources appropriately and bring new, innovative services and experiences to customers more quickly.”

“In July this year, BT announced bold ambitions for our EE mobile network to provide 5G coverage to more than half the UK population by 2023 and deliver 5G connectivity anywhere in the UK by 2028. With the UK’s number one network and 5G already in more places than anyone else, we’re also committed to bringing the latest innovations and services to our customers across our network, as quickly as we can,” David Salam, director of mobile at BT, said in a separate release.

“We’ll be leveraging Oracle’s Cloud Native Converged Policy Management software to make it easier for our engineers to design, test and deploy new services across both 4G and 5G networks. It reduces testing and implementation times, without compromising on quality, ensuring some new services for customers could be delivered in just minutes,” Salam added.

Earlier this year, BT’s EE unit said it had obtained 700 MHz 5G spectrum, which will be deployed across the majority of EE sites, offering indoor and wider rural coverage.

EE had previously secured 2×10 megahertz of paired frequency spectrum in the 700 MHz band at a cost of £280 million (currently $394 million); 20 megahertz of supplementary downlink spectrum in the 700 MHz band at a cost of £4 million; and 40 megahertz in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band for £168 million.

EE initially launched 5G technology in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester. Other large cities in which the telco offers 5G coverage includes Bristol, Covently, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield and Sunderland.

London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow are the cities where EE has the highest number of 5G users.