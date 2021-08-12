United Group taps Nokia for core network upgrades in Southeast Europe

The Nokia core products will help United Group’s network support advanced 5G services, like network slicing

United Group (UG) has selected Nokia’s cloud-native core network products in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia, including the vendor’s Cloud Packet Core, Voice Core, 3G Core and Cloud Infrastructure and Subscriber Data Management (SDM) software. According to Nokia, its core products will deliver the speed, intelligence and security necessary to enable 5G services, like network slicing.

Beginning later this year, the core deployments will be rolled out for the telecom provider’s 3G and 4G networks on the cloud, via Nokia’s cloud infrastructure followed by 5G non-standalone and standalone services.

“Nokia is delighted to further support United Group’s strong market position in Southeast Europe,” commented Mikko Lavanti, VP and Nokia’s head of central Europe and central Asia. “Nokia’s market leading core portfolio continues to demonstrate its breadth, reliability and innovation using true cloud capabilities and centralized or distributed deployment.”

United Group CTO Željko Batistić pointed to the surge in connected devices and increase user demands as reasons to upgrade its networks so that they can “transfer large volumes of data fast, securely and with very low latency.”

“With Nokia’s support we are building Southeast Europe’s best mobile network, one focused on quality, performance, and product innovation,” he continued. “The investments we are making — in both mobile and fixed — will guarantee that United Group’s users always have access to the very best our industry has to offer.”

In March, United Group announced that Nokia will be supplying WiFi-mesh-enabled equipment across the eight countries where telecom provider operates to improve the home internet experience.

Nokia has provided its core network solutions to 25 of the top communication service providers around the word.