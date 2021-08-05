YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? Chris Stark, Innovate5G (Ep. 41)
Will 5G Change the World? Chris Stark, Innovate5G (Ep. 41)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Innovate5G Founder and CEO discusses what makes a 5G app a 5G app and how the company is enabling developers to bring new experiences to users. He also looks at momentum around private networks and the transition from consumer-facing to enterprise-facing 5G capabilities.

Will 5G Change the World? is brought to you by VIAVI Solutions. VIAVI helps communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers and enterprises worldwide command the 5G network with automated solutions for test, monitoring and assurance. Learn more at www.viavisolutions.com/5G.

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Editor-in-Chief Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

