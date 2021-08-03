Bell Canada, Casa Systems partner on 5G fixed wireless, bringing more broadband to rural communities

The Bell Canada and Casa Systems partnership is expected to result in North America’s largest 5G sub-6 GHz fixed wireless deployment

Casa Systems and Bell Canada have teamed up to provide new 5G sub-6 GHz high-gain outdoor consumer premise equipment (CPE) for Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service, with a particular focus on small towns and rural communities, in what the partners say is expected to be North America’s largest 5G sub-6 fixed wireless deployment.

Bell Canada’s VP of Residential Products and Services Shawn Omstead commented that the operator is “significantly accelerating” its investment in broadband network infrastructure as part of the country’s recovery from COVID-19.

“5G enhancement of our rural Wireless Home Internet service is a key part of the plan,” he continued. “Casa Systems has been a trusted partner in our successful 4G fixed wireless deployment to these traditionally underserved locations, and we look forward to working closely with Casa as we continue to bridge the digital divide with enhanced 5G broadband access for customers in rural and remote communities.”

Casa Systems’ CPE device integrates a 5G sub-6 modem and high-gain directional antennas that can be customized to match network performance characteristics, alongside innovative installation tools and an app that ensures optimal performance while reducing installation times and overall deployment costs.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with 5G fixed wireless access to support the growth of the country’s connected communities,” said Jerry Guo, CEO of Casa Systems. “A real landmark for Casa Systems, this agreement highlights the dramatic technology advances we’re driving in the speed, reach and reduced cost of fixed wireless access. This is a game-changer that opens up broadband services to more people.”

At the end of July, Bell Canada extended its 5G services to 28 more Canadian communities and added U.S. roaming capabilities to its network, pointing to the easing of Covid-19 border restrictions between the U.S. and Canada, stating that Canadians want to “bring the speed and power of mobile 5G with them. According to the operator, its roaming partner networks cover more than 90% of the U.S. national population with 5G service.