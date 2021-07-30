Oppo conducts 5G Standalone trial for Reno6 Series at Reliance Jio’s 5G Lab

Oppo India conducted a 5G Standalone (SA) network trial with its Reno6 series of devices with Reliance Jio at the mobile carrier’s 5G Lab, yielding, according to the company’s “highly positive results.” The Reno6 Pro smartphone supports 11 5G bands, and the Reno6 supports 13 5G bands.

Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D head of OPPO India, commented: “Our 5G Standalone network trial for [the] Reno6 Series with Jio is part of our in-depth research in the 5G era towards ensuring a better experience for the users. The successful validation of Reno6 Series devices on the 5G SA network of Jio is testimony to our commitment as a company to bring cutting-edge technology to our customers.”

Oppo’s statement about the trial indicated that most 5G tests in the country were focused on a Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture, in which 5G New Radio infrastructure is connected to an Evolved Packet Core that also supports LTE data transmissions, adding that by prioritizing initiatives around 5G SA instead, Oppo “aims to ensure that once commercialized, every adopter can have a true 5G device experience.”

The Chinese company has invested heavily on the development of 5G in India and was the first smartphone brand to conduct a 5G WhatsApp video call in the country. In 2020, OPPO also established a 5G Innovation Lab at its Hyderabad R&D center to develop core product technologies for its 5G connected ecosystem.

But, Oppo isn’t just investing in the next phase of 5G; in July, the company revealed that it has established a pre-research team to conduct preliminary research on yet-to-be-standardized 6G service and technology requirements, key technologies and system features.

“Technological development must be forward-looking,” said Henry Tang, OPPO’s chief 5G scientist. “Mobile communication technology evolves in decade-long periods, and standardization of the next generation of communication technology is expected to begin in 2025, with commercial implementation following in around 2035.”