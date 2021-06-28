Kell if I Know … UWB (Episode 1)

In the debut episode of “Kell if I Know”, Adam Smith, director of marketing for LitePoint, discusses the ins and outs of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) — and this isn’t Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network. Then he sticks around for a walk down device memory lane that involves a PS2, Garbage Pail Kids and the “grannypanties of industrial design.”

