Kell if I Know … UWB (Episode 1)

By Kelly Hill
In the debut episode of “Kell if I Know”, Adam Smith, director of marketing for LitePoint, discusses the ins and outs of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) — and this isn’t Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network. Then he sticks around for a walk down device memory lane that involves a PS2, Garbage Pail Kids and the “grannypanties of industrial design.”

Want to join me to talk about everything and anything telecom? Are you game for a get-to-know-you game? Drop me a line at khill@rcrwireless.com.

Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

