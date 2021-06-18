Dish selects Dell for 5G network infrastructure

Dell Technologies and Dish have formed a strategic infrastructure agreement to support the latter’s Open RAN-based 5G network in the U.S.

Under this partnership, Dell Technologies will provide Dish with network and edge-compute infrastructure.

“By collaborating with Dell Technologies, we will have the hardware and software infrastructure needed to harness the power and potential of 5G. Dell’s open ecosystem approach will help us scale our RAN network with agility, speed and consistency, bringing about new business opportunities for both enterprise customers and consumers, completing our cloud strategy,” said Marc Rouanne, Dish chief network officer.

Using Dell Technologies’ security software and global supply chain, Dish will deploy Dell open hardware and software infrastructure for its 5G network.

Through the agreement, Dell and Dish said they are creating private 5G wireless network solutions, software-defined wide area networks and multi-access edge cloud platforms.

The companies will also co-develop technology for Open RAN, SmartNICs, emerging micro-edge colocation, operational automation and other areas of R&D. Joint teams will create multi-access edge computing (MEC) solutions for enterprise and small business opportunities, the companies said.

As part of the deal, Dish will deploy Dell EMC PowerEdge servers at cell tower sites and in centralized RAN locations and will use Dell EMC PowerEdge XR11 ruggedized servers to support its private cloud and far edge applications.

The two companies are also establishing advanced technology collaboration teams to identify and develop future technologies and investment opportunities.

Dish Network recently said that it will rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the foundation for its cloud-based 5G network. Dish plans to deploy its cloud-based 5G Open Radio Access Network starting in Las Vegas later this year and says it will “connect all of its hardware and network management resources” through AWS. Dish says that it is working exclusively with vendors who offer cloud-native tech and bringing them together on AWS systems.

Last month, Dish selected Oracle to enable a Service-Based Architecture (SBA) for its 5G core. SBA, part of the 3GPP 5G standard, enables network services to be rapidly incorporated into new applications by Dish or Dish customers through automated, intelligent configuration between network functions.

Dish had also signed multiple agreements for infrastructure access, including one with American Tower for access to up to 20,000 sites, and is bolstering its customer base with the acquisition of Wi-Fi-first MVNO operator Republic Wireless’ subscribers.

Through the deal with American Tower, Dish will secure access to the company’s U.S. portfolio of communications sites as it deploys its new nationwide 5G network.

The company had also recently secured new tower agreements with Harmoni Towers, Mobilite, Parallel Infrastructure, Phoenix Tower International (PTI), Tillman Infrastructure, Tower Ventures and Vogue Towers.

Dish had previously announced its intention to provide standalone 5G broadband coverage to 70% of Americans by June 2023.