YOU ARE AT:5GRogers Communications deploys 5G in Halifax, Nova Scotia
Ericsson
123RF

Rogers Communications deploys 5G in Halifax, Nova Scotia

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GCarriersNetwork Infrastructure

Currently, Rogers’ 5G services are available in more than 700 communities in Canada

Rogers Communications is bringing 5G to Halifax, Nova Scotia. The network, built with help from Ericsson, is the first and only 5G network in Atlantic Canada, and is also available in communities across New Brunswick.

Currently, Rogers’ 5G services are available in more than 700 communities nationwide, covering half of the Canadian population with 5G services. The carrier has said that it is committed to reaching 1,000 communities by the end of 2021.

“We are proud to be the first to offer 5G connectivity to the residents and businesses of Halifax,” said Matt MacLellan, president of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “5G technology will have a transformational impact, and provide incredible benefits to consumers, businesses, industries, and communities across Nova Scotia. We’re committed to continue building on Atlantic Canada’s only 5G network and bringing the best in wireless connectivity to our region.”

In September 2020, Rogers brought 5G to Fredericton, followed by Moncton in December and Saint John earlier this month.

The carrier also dominated Canada’s 5G auction that took place this week, winning 52 licenses in every province and territory for $1.725 billion. The tender will award licenses to operate spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band. The spectrum auction, initially scheduled for June 2020, is expected to take several weeks, with the Canadian government selling off 1,504 licenses in 172 service areas.

Previous article
Future-proofing your 5G field testing
Next article
Wilson Electronics says 5G boosted demand for its enterprise cellular amplifier line

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats