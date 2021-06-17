Rogers Communications deploys 5G in Halifax, Nova Scotia

Currently, Rogers’ 5G services are available in more than 700 communities in Canada

Rogers Communications is bringing 5G to Halifax, Nova Scotia. The network, built with help from Ericsson, is the first and only 5G network in Atlantic Canada, and is also available in communities across New Brunswick.

Currently, Rogers’ 5G services are available in more than 700 communities nationwide, covering half of the Canadian population with 5G services. The carrier has said that it is committed to reaching 1,000 communities by the end of 2021.

“We are proud to be the first to offer 5G connectivity to the residents and businesses of Halifax,” said Matt MacLellan, president of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “5G technology will have a transformational impact, and provide incredible benefits to consumers, businesses, industries, and communities across Nova Scotia. We’re committed to continue building on Atlantic Canada’s only 5G network and bringing the best in wireless connectivity to our region.”

In September 2020, Rogers brought 5G to Fredericton, followed by Moncton in December and Saint John earlier this month.

The carrier also dominated Canada’s 5G auction that took place this week, winning 52 licenses in every province and territory for $1.725 billion. The tender will award licenses to operate spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band. The spectrum auction, initially scheduled for June 2020, is expected to take several weeks, with the Canadian government selling off 1,504 licenses in 172 service areas.