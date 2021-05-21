Qualcomm unveils its first purpose-built 5G modem for IoT

Qualcomm: ‘The 5G modem will enable a new generation of fast, powerful and high-performing IoT solutions”

Qualcomm has announced the Qualcomm 315 5G IoT Modem-RF System, the company’s first Internet of Things (IoT) modem solution equipped with 5G connectivity and optimized for Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications. The modem-to-antenna solution is built with premium gigabit class performance, low-power and thermal-efficient capabilities, according to Qualcomm, which says it will “enable a new generation of fast, powerful and high-performing IoT solutions.”

“We are pleased to unveil our new 5G IoT solution which will help stimulate and scale the 5G IoT industry and enable the transitions needed for Industry 4.0. This solution will help create long-lasting devices and promote growth and expansion in the 5G IoT industry, allowing seamless integration for customers utilizing previous generations of connectivity,” said Jeffery Torrance, the company’s senior vice president of product management, in a press release.

The Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem complements the company’s existing portfolio of LTE IoT modems, making it easier for customers to upgrade from legacy products without changes to existing hardware. The modem also supports global 5G NR sub-6 GHz bands, operates in 5G Standalone (SA) only mode, with the capability to switch to LTE as needed and can be deployed over private or public 5G networks, leveraging network slicing or in isolation, the company said.

Dr. Steffen Haack, member of the executive board of Bosch Rexroth AG and responsible for development, called 5G an “important standard for the factory of the future,” adding that Bosch is “working intensively on integrating 5G into [its] products” and that Qualcomm’s new IoT modem will be a critical component of that process.

“The Qualcomm 315 5G IoT Modem enables interesting new functions specifically for industrial IoT applications and helps us to open up new applications with 5G,” he continued.

Similarly, Schneider Electric’s Innovation Director of Industry Business Benoit Jacquemin said he believes that the solution “has the potential to become a catalyst of digitization, helping unlock unprecedented opportunities and efficiencies in innovative 5G industrial applications.”

The Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem is expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2021.