YOU ARE AT:5GSaving lives with 5G: Vodafone UK supports Proximie’s remotely assisted surgery trial
Proximie 5g

Saving lives with 5G: Vodafone UK supports Proximie’s remotely assisted surgery trial

By Catherine Sbeglia
5GBusinessNetwork Infrastructure

Vodafone UK exec: ‘This is a direct example of how [5G] can revolutionize the healthcare industry’

Clinicians and surgeons at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff and University Hospital Llandough are testing the use of Proximie, a global technology platform that allows healthcare workers to virtually “scrub in” to any operating room or lab, with support from a 5G in-building coverage system supplied by Vodafone UK.

Proximie’s platform uses advanced technologies including augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable clinicians to transport themselves virtually into operating rooms, cath labs and hospitals from anywhere in the world so that they can interact visually and guide procedures.

Nadine Haram (BEM), founder and chief executive of Proximie, shared that the company is “always looking for ways to make our platform better for our clinicians around the world,” adding that moving forward, connectivity “will be the key driver.”

“If we can increase connectivity, make it faster, and more seamless,” she continued, “we can ultimately save more lives by connecting more clinicians across the globe.”

Use cases being trialed include connecting nurses in Cardiff to remotely located expert consultants, as well as in surgeries and to provide colonoscopy training to nurses so more patients can be seen in a shorter time.

According to Proximie, the platform helps ensure better and more consistent patient care by allowing clinicians to share their skills and knowledge in real-time. Further, it creates an immersive, multi-dimensional experience and optimizes collaboration. Those participating in a surgery remotely, for instance, can interact with objects and surgeons in the room. For example, their hands can be superimposed on the video feed of the patient’s anatomy to give precise directives during the operation. Notes and sketches can also be overlaid on the video feed for reference.

“The importance of connectivity can’t be understated as we enter this new age of healthcare,” said Len Richards, CEO of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. “Providing an important platform from which we can explore exciting clinical innovations such as this to improve outcomes for our patients.”

From Vodafone’s perspective, 5G, in particular, has the potential to transform the healthcare industry.

“Society will undoubtedly benefit from 5G, and this is a direct example of how digital technologies can revolutionize the healthcare industry. The clinicians of tomorrow can benefit from the experience and insight of colleagues wherever they are located, and this will only lead to a better standard of healthcare,” commented Anne Sheehan, director, Vodafone Business UK.

Previous articleRakuten Mobile inks O-RAN agreements with Fujitsu, NEC
Next articleEnea partners with Telenor to create multi-vendor 5G SA core solution

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News