Dish selects Oracle to enable SBA for its 5G core

Dish has selected Oracle to enable a Service-Based Architecture (SBA) for its 5G core, the former said in a release.

SBA, part of the 3GPP 5G standard, enables network services to be rapidly incorporated into new applications by Dish or Dish customers through automated, intelligent configuration between network functions, the company said.

With this technology, Dish will be able to provide enterprise customers added control of the software and services they utilize, taking advantage of their individual network slice. This technology will enable enterprises to configure dedicated, logical network instances and policy management for different applications and customer experience models, such as manufacturing or telehealth.

“Oracle’s capabilities will essentially serve as the control tower of our network core, enabling our customers to consume software on demand and facilitating the advanced core functions required to power a truly automated network,” said Marc Rouanne, chief network officer, Dish Wireless. “While many carriers may claim to have 5G, there are certain attributes only possible with a cloud-based standalone network, and our work with Oracle will yield results that will unleash the power of true, fully-optimized 5G.”

Oracle’s 5G core control plane includes network functions that will help operators automate and scale to meet the expected growth in 5G subscribers and connected devices.

Dish will be using a number of network functions from Oracle including Policy Control Function (PCF), Network Repository Function (NRF) and Network Exposure Function (NEF).

Additionally, Dish will utilize Oracle for 5G Service Communications Proxy (SCP), Network Slice Selection Function (NSSF), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) and Binding Selection Function (BSF).

“Dish Wireless is completely disrupting the wireless industry,” said Andrew Morawski, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Networks. “Using Oracle’s 5G cloud-native technology to automate their network, Dish will be one of the most agile operators in the world enabling enterprise digital transformation journeys across many diverse industries.”

Dish Network recently said that it will rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the foundation for its cloud-based 5G network. Dish plans to deploy its cloud-based 5G Open Radio Access Network starting in Las Vegas later this year and says it will “connect all of its hardware and network management resources” through AWS. Dish says that it is working exclusively with vendors who offer cloud-native tech and bringing them together on AWS systems.

Dish has also recently signed multiple agreements for infrastructure access, including one with American Tower for access to up to 20,000 sites, and is bolstering its customer base with the acquisition of Wi-Fi-first MVNO operator Republic Wireless’ subscribers.

Through the deal with American Tower, Dish will secure access to the company’s U.S. portfolio of communications sites as it deploys its new nationwide 5G network.

The company had also recently secured new tower agreements with Harmoni Towers, Mobilite, Parallel Infrastructure, Phoenix Tower International (PTI), Tillman Infrastructure, Tower Ventures and Vogue Towers.

Dish had previously announced its intention to provide standalone 5G broadband coverage to 70% of Americans by June 2023.