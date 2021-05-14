Test and Measurement: Anritsu strikes collabs for A-GPS, VoNR audio testing

Anritsu has teamed up with simulation company Orolia to put together Assisted-GPS (A-GPS) testing that meets 5G New Radio carrier acceptance requirements for multiple North American operators. The strategic partnership means that Orolia’s GNSS/GPS simulation capabilities are supported on Anritsu’s MR7834NR 5G mobile device test platform; Anritsu notes that the MR7834NR supports A-GPS signaling requirements as well as 5G NonStandalone and Standalone signaling requirements for U.S. operations in sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies. The test equipment company added that the new feature is available immediately for customers which have the ME7834NR.

“By partnering with Orolia, a worldwide leader in GPS simulation technology, we are introducing a reliable, accurate, and cost-effective A-GPS CAT solution that conforms to operator requirements and delivers repeatable results,” said Shinya Ajiro, GM of Anritsu.

In another partnership announced this week, Anritsu and HEAD acoustics of Germany are launching an integrated hardware platform for testing 5G Voice over New Radio audio quality in devices, along with other cellular technologies all the way back to 2G. Anritsu’s 5G Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A now supports HEAD acoustics’ labCore hardware platform and its Acqua measurement analysis software for voice and audio quality testing.

In other test news:

–Rohde & Schwarz this week also highlighted its recent work with HEAD acoustics on verifying 5G VoNR, using its R&S CMX500 wideband radio communication tester and HEAD’s labCore and Acqua software. Rohde first presented its setup at this year’s MWC Shanghai.

In other company news, Rohde is hosting a virtual version of its Mobile Network Testing Forum next week.

–Keysight Technologies announced a new millimeter-wave test solution, the N9042B UXA X-Series signal analyzer. Keysight highlighted the instrument’s analysis bandwidth of up to 11 GHz and said that it sees signals clearly in a range of 2 GHz to 110 GHz, and that it “tests the true performance” of 5G New Radio transmitters based on an advanced error vector magnitude. The system is designed for testing cellular mmWave systems as well as radar and satellite communications.

Keysight also this week released the latest versions of its Pathwave software for system design and advanced system design.

-Tektronix unveiled three new automated test solutions for USB-Type C and low-latency video display connectors using USB4, Thunderbolt and DisplayPort 2.0. The solutions include physical layer electrical testing and characterization, the company said.

“These solutions easily integrate into custom test environments and will enable our customers to test and debug USB4 designs that go into any device with a USB4 or TBT4 port –– from laptops to tablets and cell phones to televisions,” said Matt Ochs, GM at Tektronix. “The results will be faster charging times and data transfers, plus a sleek new design that allows connection of up to six devices in parallel.”

–Synopsys launched a number of new test offerings for system-on-chip emulation and debugging. The company’s ZeBu EP1 solution is the industry’s first 10 MHz emulation capability, according to Synopsys, while its ZeBu Empower has the first SoC power-aware emulation capability.

–Teledyne Storm Microwave has introduced a new Storm-Test line of cable products for vector network analyzer (VNA) test leads and other interconnect testing.