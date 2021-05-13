ATIS’ Next G Alliance launches work program for 6G technology

North American mobile industry standards group ATIS’ Next G Alliance announced the launch of its technical work program and the formation of the key working groups.

The entity explained that the National 6G Roadmap Working Group acts as a coordination point across all other working groups. It is chaired by the head of Radio Interface Group, Nokia’s Amitava Ghosh.

“The primary goal of the National 6G Roadmap Working Group is to drive communications technology innovation through developing and maintaining a North American 6G vision, lifecycle roadmap and timeframe,” Ghosh said. “Nokia is a founding member of the Next G Alliance, and as chair of the National 6G Roadmap WG, I look forward to collaborating with our industry partners on this vital initiative.”

The National 6G Roadmap will “establish the North American vision for 6G,” ATIS says, and will address the “full lifecycle of research, standardization, development, manufacturing and market readiness” with a built-in focus on the sustainability and the societal drivers that will shape future wireless technologies.

Meanwhile, the “Green G” Working Group is identifying how to minimize the environmental impact of future generations of wireless technology. The group is chaired by Distinguished Technologist with HPE Marie-Paule Odini.

“HPE is committed to minimizing our industry’s environmental footprint with circular economy initiatives and is driving innovation in sustainable solutions that will reduce telecom environmental impact, contributing to North American leadership in 6G,” said Odini.

ATIS also established additional working groups in areas including:

Technology – Defining the specific technologies needed to fulfill the vision set forth in the National 6G Roadmap.

Applications – Identifying the leading vertical applications that will leverage network infrastructure in the Next G environment.

Spectrum – Exploring new paradigms for spectrum access, management and sharing. This work will also look at opportunities for global spectrum harmonization, technology coexistence and greater spectrum efficiency.

Societal/Economic Drivers – Identifying and characterizing the social and economic drivers that are central to the 6G vision — and how they will drive change and progress and impact the 6G marketplace globally.

“With the launch of the technical work program, the Next G Alliance takes an important step in fulfilling its mission,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “Aligning industry and academia around a holistic 6G vision for the next decade will be central to North American leadership and success domestically and across the global 6G marketplace.”

Thus far, the Next G Alliance includes 50 information and communications companies spanning infrastructure, semiconductors and device vendors; operators and other organizations, including those in the area of research.

Go to this link to see the full member list of the Next G Alliance.