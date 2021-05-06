Telus to deploy 5G in 529 new Canadian communities by end-2021

Canadian telecoms operator Telus announced plans to expand its next-generation 5G network to an additional 529 new urban and rural communities across the country by the end of the year.

The 5G expansion plan includes deployments in 187 communities in British Columbia, 161 in Quebec, 136 in Alberta, 24 in Ontario and 12 new deployments in Manitoba.

By the end of the year, Telus’ 5G network will cover 70% of the Canadian population utilizing its current spectrum holdings.

The 5G expansion is part of a new investment plan of CAD54 billion ($44.2 billion) in infrastructure and operations across the country through 2024.

“The significant investments we are making in our world-leading networks to rapidly expand our 5G footprint and PureFibre infrastructure are enabling us to connect more Canadians to the people, resources, and critical information they need as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of Telus.

The company highlighted that the deployment of 5G will create 250,000 jobs and contribute CAD150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years.

Telus also said that it is partnering with the University of Windsor and St. Clair College in Ontario to make each institution a 5G Connected Campus. Under this initiative, each institution will receive a 5G-enabled wireless network. Telus will operate these networks at no cost to the institutions, provide complementary connectivity to students, faculty, and researchers, and collaborate on research projects to further understanding and use cases of 5G technologies.

Telus selected Samsung Electronics as its 5G network infrastructure supplier in June 2020. Telu also said that European vendors Ericsson and Nokia are also supporting the deployment of its 5G network.

Rival operator Rogers Communications recently said it had expanded its 5G network to reach 173 towns and cities across the country. The telco said that its 5G network currently reaches approximately half of the country’s population.

In January 2020, Rogers Communications initially launched 5G in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Other large cities covered with 5G technology included Calgary, Edmonton and Quebec City.

Rogers partnered with Ericsson in 2018 as its 5G vendor for its full network infrastructure, including its core and Radio Access Network.

Bell Canada had announced the launch of its commercial 5G service in the country last June. The carrier’s 5G service was initially available in Montréal, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

In 2020, Bell Canada selected Ericsson 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) technology to support its nationwide 5G mobile and fixed wireless access deployment. The carrier started the construction of its 5G network last year, using equipment from Finnish vendor Nokia.

Bell had also selected Nordic vendors Ericsson and Nokia as the suppliers of the carrier’s 5G standalone network.