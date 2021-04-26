Kagan: Everbridge sends crisis messages for governments, companies

In a crisis, governments, companies, even events need to instantly reach out to and communicate with all their citizens, workers and attendees. How can this be done? This is what Everbridge does. In fact, you could be using their service right now and not even realize it. I was.

Think about it. How do we communicate vital information during a crisis or emergency with thousands, even millions of people? In the past, we used government operated neighborhood sirens that blasted noise. The problem was it was an alert with no context.

Everbridge emergency alerts help governments, companies and events

Today, we get emergency alert messages on all of our devices like smartphones, tablets, televisions, radios and more. Today, these messages are sent not only over wire line networks, but also over wireless networks.

This is the business that Everbridge is in. They have created a system that can reach nearly everyone, anyplace, globally, and instantly. They work with and provide this service to small and large governments, companies, and event’s, worldwide.

When I met Everbridge executives and started learning more about them, I was surprised that I already used their services and didn’t realize it. I get emails and text messages regularly from the police departments about traffic alerts, emergency stations, missing people, about weather alerts, hurricane warnings and so much more.

I thought these messages came from the local governments in each area, and they in fact do.

However, these governments do not operate the method of notification. That’s what Everbridge does. This is the company that manages and sends the one-way or two-way messages and so much more.

In fact, their name is at the bottom of each message you receive.

Next time you get an emergency alert over email, take a closer look at the bottom of the message and you may be just as surprised as I was. The alerts you receive are more than likely being sent by Everbridge.

Everbridge is largest emergency alert and messaging service

Everbridge says they are the largest of their kind in the alert and messaging space. They offer this kind of one-way or two-way emergency messaging to governments like local, city, State and Federal agencies.

They also offer these services to companies to reach all their workers instantly. And to sporting events or other mass gatherings which often have massive amounts of people, but only on a temporary basis.

As we have all witnessed, there seems to be a regular increase in the number of crisis situations which we need to warn the public about. Some of them are weather related. Others are about earthquakes. Still others are about terrorist or hostage situations and so much more.

Today, we are all connected wirelessly and over the wire line networks with a wide variety of devices like smartphones, smart watches, tablets and more. That means we can now accomplish the goal of sharing crisis information instantly with vast multitudes of people.

Emergency messaging and alerts showing strong growth

This is not only a great way to keep the public up-to-speed, but it is also an incredible growth opportunity for companies in the space. And not only within the United States, but globally as well. Every country experiences these same threats.

Every neighborhood, town, city, county, state, and federal government agency needs to reach out to their citizens in these cases.

Every company needs to instantly reach out to their workers who are often scattered working from other offices, from home or travelling.

Every concert or massive event needs to be able to communicate with the vast multitudes in attendance in case of emergency or just to keep everyone update on the event.

We are still in the very early stages of this exciting growth opportunity.

Emergency alerts on growing side of growth wave

I frequently talk about the growth wave or the growth curve. How every company and every product or service rides somewhere on the Growth Curve. They are either on the growth side, the cresting top side or the falling side.

Emergency messaging is a huge, new growth opportunity. It is on the growing side of the growth wave and I believe it will stay that way for many years to come.

This sector will continue to mature and grow going forward. After all, emergencies and crisis situations are only growing. And the technology is only getting better and smarter.

There is so much more to learn about this company and this very interesting space. I will be following both going forward and look forward to sharing more of what I learn going forward.