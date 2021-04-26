Infovista acquires Empirix, bolstering its 5G network management offering

Infovista has completed the acquisition of network performance monitoring and testing company Empirix, allowing the software vendor to offer a carrier-grade, cloud-native network lifecycle automation platform for 5G to communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises customers.

Empirix’ cloud-native monitoring, assurance and analytics solution for 5G and IoT, Klerity, will be integrated into Infovista’s product portfolio, adding end-to-end analytics and troubleshooting capabilities across subscribers, devices, services and networks.

“The union of Infovista and Empirix gives all our clients a unique opportunity to reap the benefits of 5G, IoT and private networks, and to move fast towards a software-based and cloud-native future,” said José Duarte, CEO, Infovista.

The acquisition, according to Infovista, will further enable the digital transformation of CSPs and the acceleration of 5G deployments, while also enabling CSPs to deploy new revenue generating services from digital services, IoT, network slicing and monetization of data and network assets.

John D’Anna, CEO of Empirix, stated the 5G standalone and network slicing are considered “the next major engines for business growth” in the industry, “especially around IoT and private network opportunities.” He claimed that the Klerity delivers “the promise and full benefits” of these technologies.

The acquisition brings together a team of over 1,000 professionals serving over 1,700 customers across more than 150 countries, including 23 of the top 30 CSPs globally.

Around the same time as the acquisition announcement, Infovista offered details about its partnership with Mobile Integration Workgroup (MIW) to deliver large-scale automated mobile network testing. MIW leveraged Infovista’s TEMS network testing oortfolio to enhance its MCellbloc solution for devices, including 5G devices.