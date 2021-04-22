Koch-backed group takes $500 million minority stake in Mavenir

Mavenir this week announced a large infusion of capital through an arrangement with Koch Investments Group subsidiary Koch Strategic Platforms. KSP has taken a minority stake in Richardson, Texas-based Mavenir to the tune of $500 million. Mavenir sells end-to-end cloud-native software solutions for network operators. Given its capabilities around virtualizing radio access network functions, Mavenir has been at the leading edge of pushing Open RAN solutions into market.

According to a statement from Mavenir CEO Pardeep Kohli, the deal with KSP will help Mavenir more effectively work with its existing operators customers looking to build and monetize 5G, while also help bring 5G to other industries; he called out energy, industrial automation and healthcare. “Not only do we have the only end-to-end, cloud-native, 5G software platform in the world, but we also have strong and extensive relationships with CSPs and proven deployments of our technology around the globe,” Kohli said. “With 5G here, Mavenir is well positioned to build the future of networks.”

On the Open RAN front, Mavenir is working with Xilinx to bring massive MIMO capabilities to market later this year. This helps facilitate the adoption of Open RAN in dense, urban networks.

But a Monday portfolio expansion announced served as a good reminder of the U.S. firm’s end-to-end software offerings which cover core, RAN and now a new Webscale Platform, mobile edge computing, artificial intelligence-based analytics and all around digital enablement. In January Mavenir announced a portfolio update and expansion covering the core, RAN, a new Webscale Platform, mobile edge computing, artificial intelligence-based analytics and larger digital enablement.

For more on the portfolio evolution, listen to this episode of Will 5G Change the World featuring Mavenir’s Chief Strategy Officer Bejoy Pankajakshan.

KSP focuses its investments around “computing and connectivity, industrial automation, energy transformation and healthcare.” KSP on April 20, announced participation in a $225 million investment in IoT device management specialist KORE, which is planning an IPO through an arrangement with special purpose acquisition company backed by Cerberus Capital Management.

KSP President David Park said in a statement, “We want to partner with companies that can transform Koch Industries for the future. Mavenir checks all the boxes.”