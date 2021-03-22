5G Open Innovation Lab includes edge, automation, IoT specialists

15 firms with Series A and B financing comprise class of Spring 2021

The 5G Open Innovation Lab, a Seattle-based “innovation ecosystem” backed by T-Mobile, Amdocs, Dell Technologies, Intel, Microsoft, NASA and VMware, announced last week the 15 companies joining the program for Spring 2021. Lab General Partner Jim Brisimitzis said the initial goal was to “develop the software ecosystem for 5G and edge computing. Our third batch combines the best of applications and infrastructure companies that will power use cases and important edge computing capabilities.”

To his point about edge, distribution of compute throughout the network is seen as a key enabler of real-time 5G applications. Some of the edge-focused companies participating in the lab incubation are:

A5G Networks which hasn’t publicly shared much information but, according to a 5G Innovation Lab press release, is focused on “enabling distributed and disaggregated network of networks to create autonomous private and public 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi networks.”

Attila Security works to simply network security and is “focused on edge and cloud computing for all IP-enabled devices within the U.S. government and enterprise.”

EdgeQ is building a 5G base station on a chip, including RU, DU, L1 processing, ML acceleration, timer sync, fronthaul and midhaul transport, and FEC acceleration.

The 5G Open Innovation Lab companies are working on solutions that cover management of autonomous vehicle fleets for agriculture, urban mobility and public safety; an AI-based solution meant to improve connected car experiences; a computer vision system for logistical operations; and a platform that allows healthcare providers to share best practices with one another.

Brisimitzis said the Lab is “Focused on real outcomes through our mix of innovation, platforms, and industry engagements. There is a software world in 5G that hasn’t been realized nor developed. As we leverage our position, we will not only be focused on growing our ecosystem, but ensuring that we are delivering a more robust developer experience through advanced field labs and access to our partners that are literally transforming the world.”

In this episode of the podcast Will 5G Change the World?, T-Mobile’s John Saw, executive vice president of advanced and emerging technologies, discussed the work of the 5G Open Innovation Lab among other topics.

RCR Wireless News · Will 5G Change the World? John Saw, T-Mobile (Ep. 23)