Samsung to provide Open RAN-compliant solutions to NTT DoCoMo

Japanese mobile service provider NTT DoCoMo has selected Samsung as a 5G network solution provider. Samsung will specifically support the carrier’s next phase of its Open RAN development.

The agreement represents the first time that Samsung has directly supplied 5G kit to NTT DoCoMo. Last year, however, through a partnership with local IT service provider NEC Corporation, the vendor did deliver base stations to the carrier.

As a result, the agreement is being seen by analysts as significant. Stefan Pongratz, VP at Dell’Oro, commented, “NTT DoCoMo has a history of being at the forefront with new and innovative technologies and this announcement cements Samsung’s position as a major 5G RAN supplier.”

In 2018, NTT DoCoMo, together with AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom and Orange announced the creation of the ORAN Alliance, with the aim of driving new levels of openness in the radio access network of next generation wireless systems.

Then, in February, the carrier took an additional step in its commitment to establishing an Open RAN ecosystem when it agreed to cooperate with 12 companies to move toward a “5G Open RAN Ecosystem,” with the objective to globally accelerate open radio access networks.

“As a leading mobile operator, our goal is to provide our customers the best possible services for creating innovative, fun and exciting experiences and finding solutions to social issues,” said Sadayuki Abeta, general manager of the Radio Access Network Development Department at NTT DOCOMO. “We are excited to collaborate with Samsung for the next phase of 5G Open RAN and accelerate the expansion of our ‘Lightning Speed 5G’ coverage in the nation.”