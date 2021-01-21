Telstra, Ericsson and Qualcomm build on previous 5G record, achieve 5 Gbps download speed

The 5G download speed exceeds the group’s previous speed of 4.2 Gbps

Telstra, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies achieved a new 5G maximum download speed record on a commercial network for a single user. Performed the 5G Innovation Centre on the Gold Coast in Australia, the 5G New Radio data call reached a download speed of 5 Gbps, exceeding a previous 4.2 Gbps maximum download speed capability the group achieved in September 2020.

“We’re pleased to have yet again increased our existing network peak speed record as we deploy 5G and ready ourselves for this year’s upcoming mmWave spectrum auction,” commented Telstra Group Executive Networks & IT Nikos Katinakis. “In an era of increased demand for flawless connectivity, it gives us great pleasure to provide our customers with enhanced network capabilities such as the use of mmWave and our other spectrum assets.”

The live network was equipped with the Ericsson Radio System complete base station for millimeter wave, the Streetmacro 6701, and the impressive throughput was achieved via NR carrier aggregation (CA) of eight 100 megahertz-n257 mmWave carriers combined with LTE CA of two twenty-megahertz Band 7 carriers. Telstra said that in total, 840 megahertz of spectrum was used for a single user. The Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System powered the smartphone used during the test. The device also had the 3rd generation Qualcomm QTM535 mmWave antenna modules.

Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand looks at the latest milestone as a continuation of the progress being made by the three companies since 2018, when a speed of 2 Gbps LTE technology was reported.

“We have worked tirelessly with Telstra and Qualcomm Technologies to consistently innovate and provide Australians with the best 5G technology. This announcement today is a testament to that dedication, and we look forward to seeing Australians reap the benefits as we move into 2021,” Romeo added.