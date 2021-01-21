Nokia, China Mobile trial AI-powered radio access on live 5G network

Nokia and China Mobile announced that they have successfully completed live trials of an AI-powered radio access network (RAN) over China Mobile’s network.

Utilizing the Chinese carrier’s 4G and 5G networks, the companies completed an AI-based real-time user equipment (UE) traffic bandwidth forecast trial in Shanghai, as well as a network anomaly detection trial in Taiyuan, the capital city of China’s Shanxi province.

During the trial, China Mobile introduced its “i-wireless-intelligent and simplicity 5G network” concept, a series of technologies designed to create a more efficient 5G network.

In the trial, the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) was included in the edge cloud using Nokia’s AirFrame Open Edge server platform. The RIC platform enables increased network optimization capabilities through policy-guided, closed-loop automation, which are fundamental to further advance the 5G RAN architecture, the partners said.

In Shanghai, the trial confirmed that AI-based real-time user equipment (UE) traffic prediction accuracy exceeded 90% in a live 5G network test. With the real-time RAN data exposure capability, Nokia’s 5G AirScale base station was able to send UE radio quality information to the RIC in real-time, which is critical for the accuracy of the predictions.

The trial’s test specifications were defined by the China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI), Shanghai Mobile, and Nokia.

Nokia, Shanxi Mobile and the China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI) also trialed network anomaly detection technology. The trial examined network operation automation using China Mobile’s 4G/5G network across more than 10,000 cells. With the AI/ML technology assistant, network problems were detected more accurately and automatically.

“RIC plays a key role in enabling AI/ML capability in the RAN, which is of great significance to realize the concept of the ‘i-wireless-intelligent and simplicity 5G network’,” said Huang Yuhong, deputy director of China Mobile Research Institute. “Nokia and China Mobile’s trials are very meaningful for RIC commercialization. China Mobile has put effort into the AI-assisting RAN network technology. We are pleased to complete these trials using AI to forecast UE transmission bandwidth and detect anomalies on China Mobile’s live network with our partner Nokia. The field trial proved the availability of RIC enabling network enhancements through customized real-time BTS data analysis and control.”

“We are excited to have worked with China Mobile on this project to advance RAN network intelligence. We believe it will be a key asset in improving the wireless network efficiency and the experience of its subscribers. This is an example of Nokia’s commitment to supporting our customers in the delivery of world-class network performance,” said Pasi Toivanen, who is head of Nokia’s edge cloud platforms business unit.