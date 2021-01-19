TCS inks deal to configure Three UK’s network for ongoing 5G rollout

IT services and consulting company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has been selected by mobile operator Three UK to configure its mobile network for its ongoing rollout of 5G services.

TCS explained that Three is currently in the process of deploying a new 5G radio access network which is already live in 175 towns and cities in the U.K., across more than 1,000 sites.

The U.K. operator selected TCS as its partner to manage the configuration of a new core next generation mobile network, and ensure it integrates correctly with the 5G radio access network. The contract stipulates the configuration of the core network for new site deployments, site upgrades, performance management, and 3G and 4G tuning changes.

TCS says its software will speed up configuration checking and reduce manual errors, ensuring first-time-right network configuration. As part of the deal, TCS will also provide 24×7 support across the network for configuration corrections and ad-hoc site testing.

“Three UK’s 5G roll-out is underpinned by our agility in bringing services to market. Our decision to partner with TCS was based on this need to deliver at pace whilst being flexible to changing demands. TCS were able to rapidly mobilize and are now embedded in our 5G delivery to support our 5G journey,” said Carlo Melis, Chief Networks Officer, Three UK.

“We look forward to expanding our work with Three as we enter this exciting new period of widespread 5G consumer availability in the UK. Providing customers with the best possible network access is at the heart of Three’s mission and we are thrilled that they have chosen TCS’ network management and configuration solutions to help them achieve this,” said Carol Wilson, TCS’ head of communications, media and information services business in Europe and the U.K.

Three initially launched 5G services in the UK in August 2019, with the initial offering of a high-speed 5G broadband service in parts of London.

Some of the cities covered by Three UK’s 5G network include Aberdeen, , Bath, Bedford, Birmingham, Blackpool, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Derby, Dundee, Glasgow, Ipswich, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Luton, Manchester, Nottingham, Plymouth, Reading, Swansea, York and Wigan.

Three, part of the CK Hutchison Holdings, currently has approximately 10 million subscribers in the U.K.