Globe Telecom to expand 5G coverage to 17 cities in the Philippines

Globe Telecom plans to cover 80% of Metro Manila by the end of 2020

Globe Telecom, a major telecommunications provider in the Philippines, first received the go ahead to deploy 5G small cells in the country’s capital city of Manila in 2018. Now, the operator is further expanding its 5G network to 17 key cities in populous areas of the National Capital Region (also known as Metro Manila), Visayas and Mindanao as part of its operator large connectivity upgrade campaign.

In Metro Manila, specifically, the operator added more 5G sites to put it on track for its target to cover around 80% of the area by the end of 2020.

“We have a very active 5G development in Metro Manila and we hope to cover 80% of that soon,” confirmed Gil Genio, Globe’s chief technology and information officer, in a press release. “We are probably in the two-thirds range right now. To complement this, we have also begun to roll out in six key cities in Visayas and Mindanao as part of the overall change we are making to bring 5G to more places and customers in the country.”

Globe described its 5G rollout as “aggressive,” adding that this approach is part of its 3-pronged strategy for network upgrades and expansion. “Aggressive” cell site builds, upgrading its cell sites to 4G/LTE using many different frequencies and fast-tracking the fiberization of Filipino homes nationwide are all priorities for the operator.

In September, Globe Telecom pledged to invest PHP50.3 billion ($1 million) on large-scale network upgrades to meet surging connectivity demands that resulted from COVID-19 lockdown measures.

In a statement, Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu commented that the company is “in a much better position now to fulfill the demands of its customers,” adding that it will focus on providing improved network performance and quality of service for users.

As further evidence of Globe’s network efforts, the operator in October upgraded customers to fiber broadband free of charge and in November revealed that is has rolled out 700 towers in 10 months.

“A good, stable and reliable internet connection is a critical need under the new normal,” said Darius Delgado, Globe Telecom VP and head of its broadband business.