University of Surrey launches new center to focus on 6G

The University of Surrey in the U.K. has launched its 6th Generation Innovation Center (6GIC).

The new center aims to be a global research hub focused on advanced telecommunications engineering that brings together the physical and virtual worlds, enabling teleportation, the University said in a release.

“What our industry members are telling us is that the traditional approach of ever-higher data rates in ever-higher spectrum band is running out of road as a mobile service,” said Professor Rahim Tafazolli, director of the 6GIC at the University of Surrey. “An entirely new approach is needed that mobilizes exciting new services that address the great global challenges. We are setting out this new vision in a 6G white paper being published today.”

In its white paper, the University of Surrey reveals the two research themes that the 6GIC will pursue:

-Ambient information: a fusion of the physical and virtual worlds, powered by the integration of high-resolution sensing, geolocation and wireless technologies to enable a new level of digital services that link human senses with ambient and remote data.

-Ubiquitous coverage: making the digital divide a thing of the past by significantly improving coverage indoors, and using intelligent surfaces and researching satellite technology that makes 6G services available everywhere.

The 6GIC said that it will continue to deliver significant research and development advances to make sure 5G reaches its full potential, alongside beginning the exploration of 6G.

Earlier this year, the government of South Korea said it aims to launch a pilot project for not-yet-standardized 6G mobile services in 2026. The Korean government expects 6G services could be commercially available in Korea between 2028 and 2030.

The government’s strategy for 6G consists of preemptive development of next-generation technologies, securing standard and high value-added patents, and laying R&D and industry foundations. The government of Korea reportedly expects to invest a total of KRW 200 billion ($169 million) between 2021 and 2026 period to secure basic 6G technology.

The government selected five major areas for the pilot project: digital healthcare immersive content, self-driving cars, smart cities and smart factories.

Initial 6G networks could be deployed in 2028, while mass commercialization of this technology will occur in 2030, according to a white paper released by Samsung Electronics.

In January, Japanese telco NTT DoCoMo said it aims to launch commercial 6G technology by 2030.

The Japanese government had also announced plans to put together a comprehensive strategy regarding future 6G wireless communications networks

Also, the Chinese government officially started researching 6G technology in November of last year. According to reports by Chinese state media, government ministries and research institutes had initial meetings with the aim of establishing a national 6G technology research and development group. The Ministry of Science and Technology said that it will set up two working groups to carry out the 6G research activities.

Finland is also among the first countries in the world to kick off research on future 6G technologies.