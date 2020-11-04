YOU ARE AT:5GMobilitie to bring 5G capabilities to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay

Mobilitie to bring 5G capabilities to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay

By Catherine Sbeglia
The 5G network upgrade will feature more than 15,000 feet of fiber, 138 remotes and 276 antennas

Wireless infrastructure specialist Mobilitie is supporting wireless carriers as they outfit Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field, home Tampa Bay Rays, with 5G capabilities. The network upgrade, comprised of a 15 sector MIMO DAS, will feature more than 15,000 feet of fiber, 138 remote units and 276 antennas.

“The latest mobile technologies and enhanced connectivity are a vital part of the fan experience for major league sports venues,” said Michael Curry, VP of wireless solutions at Mobilitie. “With the league hopeful that attendees can soon return to the stands, what better way to welcome fans back than by offering a best-in-class wireless experience. We are making that a reality for Tropicana Field and all those who will soon visit to cheer on their favorite teams.”

Juan Ramirez, VP of IT for the Tampa Bay Rays, said the team is “excited about the new network and the future technologies.”

Last month, Mobilitie began the deployment of a 5G network at Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal Mall, which requires installing a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) that has a fiber and cable backbone of more than 20,000 linear feet.

When discussing the Brooklyn project, Melissa Mullarkey, regional vice president of wireless solutions at Mobilitie, stated, “As 5G continues to become more mainstream, shoppers will have increased access to devices that are capable of utilizing next-generation network speeds. We’re excited to be at the forefront of the deployment to ensure our partners and their venues are provided with an unrivaled wireless network.”

Further, the company has recently announced projects and upgrades with LA’s Staples Center, where it will help enhance the venues’ day-to-day operations in numerous areas such as safety and security, parking, indoor wayfinding and touchless electronic ticketing, as well as with Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.

 

Catherine Sbeglia
