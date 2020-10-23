YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureCellnex to purchase Polish towers from Iliad, previously owned by Play
channel coding

Cellnex to purchase Polish towers from Iliad, previously owned by Play

By Catherine Sbeglia
Network InfrastructureTowers

The Cellnex deal hinges on the EC’s decision regarding the acquisition of Polish operator Play by Iliad

Cellnex is further expanding its European footprint with an agreement with Iliad to acquire a 60% stake in a new company, which will operate 7,000 sites owned by Polish operator Play.

By January, Cellnex had spent more than €6.4 billion (US$7.16 billion) on mobile infrastructure assets in seven countries during an eight-month acquisition frenzy, positioning it as one of Europe’s most prominent infrastructure neutral hosts. Those deals included the acquisition of 1,500 telecommunications sites from Orange Spain, the €800 million ($895 million) acquisition of independent Portuguese towers and sites operator Omtel from Altice Europe (25% stake) and Belmont Infra Holdings (a consortium holding a 75% stake).

The latest deal, though, hinges on the European Commission’s decision regarding Iliad’s proposed takeover of Play, initially announced last month. By October 26, the Commission is expected to either clear the deal or to open a fourth-month investigation to resolve concerns.

The Cellnex and Iliad deal is expected to close by Q2 2021. Cellnex said it plans to invest €800 million ($895 million) in the new company. Further, the new Polish tower company will invest as much as €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) over the next 10 years to build 5,000 sites, 1,500 of which will be built in partnership with Cellnex.

Iliad will retain ownership of 40% of the new company, resulting a €804 million (US$950 million) boost.

Tobias Martinez, Cellnex CEO called the Polish market “one of the most important countries and economies in Eastern Europe,” citing the fact that it has nearly 40 million people and a relatively well-performing GDP that appears to be “better than that of the EU as a whole.”

Previous articleDo self-driving cars need cellular? Nokia CTO poop emojis on Musk’s skepticism
Next articleTest and Measurement: Rohde & Schwarz optimistic on ‘faster than anticipated’ 5G

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News