CommScope acquires Phluido’s vRAN patent portfolio

CommScope exec: ‘the acquisition further solidifies CommScope’s position as innovative indoor RAN provider’

CommScope has acquired the complete patent portfolio for virtual radio access networks (vRAN) from Phluido, a company specializing in RAN virtualization and disaggregation. According to CommScope, the patents “address key concepts introduced in both 5G and O-RAN radio access networks, including efficient fronthaul transport, virtualization, and network synchronization.”

In a blog, Dave Wright, head of Spectrum Policy & Standards at CommScope, discussed some of the benefits of vRAN, writing, “In terms of the economic impacts, both vRAN and O-RAN seek to lower the costs for mobile network operators by transforming proprietary components and communications services and allowing them to run on common computing platforms and network technologies.”

Phluido’s 4G and 5G Layer 1 software, specifically, reduces cost by running on general-purpose CPUs. This enables cost-efficient RAN virtualization on commodity hardware, with no need for specialized accelerators.

Matt Melester, chief technology officer for CommScope’s Venue and Campus Networks and Outdoor Wireless Networks businesses, commented, “We believe the acquisition of this intellectual property, combined with our ONECELL patent portfolio, further solidifies CommScope’s position as innovative indoor RAN provider. Both Phluido and our ONECELL platform introduced new concepts in 4G which are now key components in 5G architectures.”

The ONECELL patent portfolio leverages open RAN and management frameworks as defined by the O-RAN Alliance and ONAP and enables mobile network operators to meet the growing demand for indoor LTE and 5G services. ONECELL deploys over standard Ethernet LANs and the cloud-RAN small cell architecture creates a single “intelligent super cell inside buildings and public spaces.