Affirmed Networks selected by Netmore to deliver private enterprise network infrastructure

Affirmed will enable the delivery of private LTE enterprise networks for 4G, 5G and IoT services

Affirmed Networks, acquired by Microsoft earlier this year, will partner with Netmore Group, an IoT systems and services provider headquartered in Sweden, to deliver Private LTE enterprise networks and infrastructure, enabling Netmore to also deploy 5G enterprise services.

On the Affirmed Networks website, it is stated that the enterprise space has “unique requirements that operators have deployment flexibility,” which the company says is addressed by its cloud-native mobile core solution.

“As regulators release new spectrum to the market and enterprises realize the benefits of using cellular service infrastructures instead of Wi-Fi,” the press release stated, “Affirmed anticipates significant growth in private networks for business-critical enterprise services.”

Netmore spent “almost a year […] evaluating in detail many 5G cloud-native mobile cores” before ultimately selected Affirmed, citing the mobile virtualization company’s cloud-native capability including separation of the control and user plane, which enables a much higher and robust performance at the edge, as a key reason behind the decision.

According to Affirmed, by separating the control and user plan, Netmore can diversify its geographic footprint and improve service performance and quality to support low-latency, high-bandwidth applications such augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) and IoT.

“After almost a year spent finding and evaluating in detail many 5G cloud-native mobile cores, we found Affirmed Networks to be the best for our modern business model,” said Stefan Stanislawski, CEO of Netmore UK. “In these unprecedented times, providing fast, reliable, ubiquitous connectivity and access to real-time information to our customers is more important than ever. Through our partnership with Affirmed, we aim to deliver a range of new innovative private enterprise services to our customers through our expanding global network.”

Currently, Netmore delivers a range of communication technologies including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and NB-IoT.

When fully deployed, Netmore’s private enterprise networks will serve as the foundation for supporting the company’s continued expansion to enterprises and locations across Europe.