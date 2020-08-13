YOU ARE AT:Carriers3 Denmark spins off network infrastructure business
3 Denmark spins off network infrastructure business

By Catherine Sbeglia
The new 3 Denmark company,HI3G, will take control the operator’s 1,275 masts

Following in the footsteps of some other European mobile operators like Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom, CK Hutchison’s 3 Denmark is splitting its infrastructure assets into a separate company, with plans to sell access to other players in the market.

The new company, HI3G, will take control of 3 Denmark’s 1,275 masts, as well as related assets and the engineering and maintenance employees assigned to the units, and will be operated as an independent business area.

CEO of 3 Denmark’s operations in Scandanavia Morten Christiansen commented, “We are doing this reorganization because we want to focus more on how we can best optimize and capitalize on our infrastructure. As in many other countries, an independent market for the establishment and servicing of masts is being formed in Denmark, and we believe that we can become sharper in this area by dedicating our efforts to an independent organization.”

Part of the motivation behind this trend of separating and selling off network infrastructure, particularly towers, is related to that fact that these towers were once critical components to an operator’s competitive standing. Now, however, more and more networks are sharing infrastructure to reduce costs and improve coverage, making those towers valuable assets that can be monetized.

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

