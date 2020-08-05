YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? Xiaoxia Zhang, Qualcomm (Ep. 18)
Will 5G Change the World? Xiaoxia Zhang, Qualcomm (Ep. 18)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Just as LAA made it possible for many operators to provide gigabit-class LTE, NR-U is poised to open the unlicensed 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands to mobile services in both a non-standalone and standalone mode. Qualcomm’s Xiaoxia Zhang discusses the company’s focus on NR-U and what its inclusion in 3GPP Rel. 16 means for the industry.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Editor-in-Chief Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

