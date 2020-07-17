Test and Measurement: Mobileum acquires Sigos

Private equity-backed data analytics-based roaming and network security company Mobileum has picked up network roaming test and fraud detection company Sigos. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sigo, which provides revenue assurance and fraud detection as well as active testing, says that it has the largest roaming and interconnection test system in the cloud, covering almost every country in the world, and hundreds of operator customers.

“Sigos is a leading company with over 500 network operators in 156 countries, including the top 100 mobile networks. The company has developed an impressive suite of technology and products that deliver great value to global telecom operators,” said Bobby Srinivasan, CEO of Mobileum.

Mobileum said that the acquisition of Sigos and its long-standing field expertise “will allow Mobileum to enhance its roaming, risk management and security solutions and will expand its capacity to solve new challenges and to serve its customers.” It also boosts the company’s global presence, as they will have a combined global workforce of more than 1,800 employees in 30 locations and serve more than 750 telecom operators in 180 countries.

Adil Kaya, CEO of Sigos, said that the move was the “essential next step for our journey in 5G.”

“The combination of both companies’ products and competencies will help create a tremendous value for mobile operators and enterprises, at a critical moment for them, as they rollout their 5G infrastructure and expand their portfolio of IoT services”, said Kaya. “We believe we are uniquely positioned to support that journey, being able to provide active testing and to ensure a superior network quality, while simultaneously safeguarding our customers’ network and protecting their revenue streams.”

This is Mobileum’s third acquisition, having purchased WeDo Technologies in August 2019, and Evolved Intelligence in late 2018.

In other test news:

–Viavi Solutions this week unveiled “significant enhancements” to its RF field testing portfolio, with an eye to helping operator accelerate 5G deployments. Those additions include support for Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) and NonStandalone 5G on Viavi’s CellAdvisor 5G solution, a new spectrum analysis module for the Viavi OneAdvisor-800 all-in-one site installation and maintenance tool, and support for both CellAdvisor5G and OneAdvisor-800 on Viavi’s automated interference hunting solution InterferenceAdvisor.

“As service providers build out dense 5G networks, the potential for RF interference grows exponentially, complicating deployment, management and troubleshooting, which can quickly lead to poor service quality and subscriber churn,” said Kevin Oliver, VP and GM for converged instruments and virtual test at Viavi, in a statement. “Our robust portfolio of RF field test solutions leverages years of test and measurement expertise across the full network lifecycle, removing complexity from the troubleshooting process so that service providers can easily and confidently resolve performance issues for all types of cell sites.”

–Keysight Technologies launched new USBS4 testing solutions, and the company also said this week that it has joined Ericsson’s Industry 4.0 partner program for system integrators.

–Rohde & Schwarz announced that it has collaborated with TSN Systems on precise timing measurements for in-vehicle networks that use automotive Ethernet 100BASE-T1. The new solution provides nanosecond accuracy for Layers 1-3, the test company said, and consists of a tailored oscilloscope based on the R&S RTO, plus time-sensitive networking specialist TSN Systems’ TSN Box, a hardware interface for the network and TSN Tools, which is software for measurement and analysis.

-Test company Fortive and its partner PSL Labs announced the first company that has been formed as a result of their joint “innovation studio” that was unveiled in May. The two companies are aiming to help create new companies in the industrial tech space, and the first one is TeamSense. That company is launching an application targeted at helping employers with hourly workers track potential COVID-19 symptoms and take actions in line with company policies, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. Workers can use an app to self-report symptoms and supervisors can access dashboards and daily rosters to keep track of the health status of the company’s workforce, while protecting individuals’ health privacy.