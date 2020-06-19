YOU ARE AT:CarriersWalmart Mexico launches MVNO
walmart in-store 5g

Walmart Mexico launches MVNO

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
CarriersNetwork Infrastructure

The new mobile service was created to help connect those living in rural areas, according to Walmart Mexico

Walmart revealed this week that its Mexican unit — known as Walmex — has launched a mobile phone service available throughout the country. The service, called “Bodega Aurrera Internet y Telefonia,” or BAIT, offers prepaid calls and internet usage.

According to Walmex, the new service was created to help connect those living in rural areas, and that shoppers at its stores would receive additional “megas” of data usage. The service is in line with the country’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s push to expand rural coverage options during his administration.

Mexican telecommunications firm Rocketel will host Walmex’s service, according to Rocketel’s website.

Mexico has seen a decent amount of cell service shake up recently. This month, Mexican broadcaster Televisa launched its own mobile phone service in a bid to challenge billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil, which has long dominated the country’s telecommunications market.

In the U.S., it was reported by The Wall Street Journal in March that Walmart has been in talks with Verizon about supplying a number of its stores with 5G antennas and other network infrastructure to power new Walmart digital health services for shoppers and employees.

Some of the features of the digital health initiative that 5G would support would be video chats with doctors and real-time medical data, as well the ability to share patient medical data with the clinic to allow for auto-registration upon arrival.

If implemented, the in-store 5G deployment would reportedly begin with two stores.

Previous article
The wireless route to telehealth (Reader Forum)
Next article
China’s Beijing reaches almost 21,100 5G base stations: Report

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats