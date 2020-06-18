Carter will continue to serve T-Mobile as a strategic advisor through the end of this year

Peter Osvaldik will be taking over the position of CFO at T-Mobile from Braxton Carter, who is retiring his magenta cowboy hat after seven years. Osvaldik is currently SVP and chief accounting officer at the company but will begin his new role on July 1.

Carter began his 19-year journey with T-Mobile first as CFO with MetroPCS, which then merged with T-Mobile in 2013, marking the start of his new chapter as Executive Vice President and CFO of T-Mobile. The next few years for the operator were considered a resurgence of sorts, as it became one of the biggest wireless carriers in the U.S.

According to the carrier, Carter will continue to serve the company as a strategic advisor through at least the end of this year.

When it comes to his replacement, T-Mobile Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert said in an announcement that as T-Mobile manages the “significant complexities and huge opportunities” of the integration with Sprint, Osvaldik will bring “his proven leadership capabilities and strong financial acumen into this position.”

The new comes not too long after Sievert himself replaced previous CEO John Legere, once the merger with Sprint was finalized.

As the carrier revamps its executive team, it is also slimming itself down on a broader scale, having recently laid off hundreds of Sprint employees earlier this week, a move that resulted in significant backlash.

The carrier also suffered an extended data and voice outage this week that got the attention of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai who took to Twitter to demand answers.

“The T-Mobile network outage is unacceptable. The [FCC] is launching an investigation. We’re demanding answers–and so are American consumers,” Pai wrote.