Will 5G Change the World? Ignacio Contreras, Qualcomm (Ep. 8)

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Will 5G Change the World

On the latest episode of Will 5G Change the World?, Qualcomm Senior Director of 5G Marketing Ignacio Contreras discusses near-term consumer adoption of 5G handsets and looks at operator deployment roadmaps.

Contreras also reflects on if people can indeed achieve perfect happiness or whether the innate spirit of innovation will always create the need to keep pushing forward. Listen the newest episode of Will 5G Change The World? below.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

