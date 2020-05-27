Will 5G Change the World? Ignacio Contreras, Qualcomm (Ep. 8)

On the latest episode of Will 5G Change the World?, Qualcomm Senior Director of 5G Marketing Ignacio Contreras discusses near-term consumer adoption of 5G handsets and looks at operator deployment roadmaps.

Contreras also reflects on if people can indeed achieve perfect happiness or whether the innate spirit of innovation will always create the need to keep pushing forward. Listen the newest episode of Will 5G Change The World? below.

