IBM, Singapore industry partners to trial 5G manufacturing use cases

The trials are related to IBM’s recent 5G edge computing offerings

IBM is working with Singaporean local mobile carrier M1 and South Korean vendor Samsung to trial 5G use cases for the manufacturing sector. The trials will explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to enhance a number of business operations like video analytics, predictive maintenance. Vacuum

The trial, scheduled for Q2, will take place at IBM Singapore’s Centre of Competency for Smart Factoring Operating Model.

Industry regulator Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will share 5G test applications developed by M1 and Samsung, as well as any trial results, with local enterprises and small and midsized-businesses (SMBs) in the manufacturing industry and those involved in the local 5G ecosystem.

According to IBM, the initiative is part of its recently announced edge computing offerings for 5G that include automated IT infrastructure monitoring and diagnosis, which run on Red Hat OpenShift.

Singapore has identified several key verticals for 5G adoption — including healthcare, manufacturing and maritime — and has set aside SG$40 million to develop the necessary supporting infrastructure and ecosystem.

In a joint venture with carrier StarHub, M1 recently secured one of two licenses to roll out nationwide 5G in the country using 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum.

Samsung Electronics’ Executive Vice President and B2B Business Global Head KC Choi commented that the potential of 5G to deliver ultra-reliable and low latency communication between machines, sensors, databases, and mobile devices is critical “tomorrow’s factories.”

“More importantly,” he added, “work and productivity aside, 5G will be a key tool in entertaining and connecting people.”