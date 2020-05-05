T-Mobile US, Ericsson announce string of SA 5G achievements

T-Mobile US exec: ‘SA 5G […] will accelerate 5G adoption and services’

T-Mobile US, assisted by Ericsson, has achieved a number of significant milestones for standalone architecture (SA) 5G. In order to achieve this string of firsts, the companies conducted tests in which SA and Non-Standalone 5G devices operated with active sessions at the same time, in the same cell.

Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of networks at Ericsson, said the companies are taking 5G networks to “the next level,” which means “preparing the world for standalone 5G.”

“Using Ericsson commercial products together with T-Mobile and our ecosystem partners, we have demonstrated the potential of standalone 5G on low bands,” he stated in a press release. “We have achieved the latest technology milestones in a concerted effort that advances 5G technology.”

The two companies conducted the world’s first SA 5G data session between commercial modems from two suppliers on a production network with Cisco, Ericsson, MediaTek, Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies.

In addition, they managed a low-band SA 5G voice call using Evolved Packet System (EPS) fallback to Voice over LTE with Cisco, Ericsson, MediaTek and Nokia. According to Ericsson, this enables high-quality voice services utilizing VoLTE in the SA architecture, while the industry is still working on fully developing voice over new radio (VoNR) 5G technology.

In relation to VoNR, T-Mo says it also achieved the first low-band VoNR call on a production network with Cisco, Ericsson, MediaTek and Nokia, and the the first video over new radio (ViNR) call on a production network with Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia and Qualcomm.

And finally, using a commercial smartphone on a 5G production network, the companies performed the first low-band SA 5G data session, first call with EPS fallback, and first VoNR & ViNR calls.

“Powerful and reliable wireless networks are more important than ever, and these milestones mark a huge step forward for the entire wireless ecosystem,” said Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile. “Standalone 5G, paired with the broad and deep network we’re building by combining the assets of T-Mobile and Sprint, will accelerate 5G adoption and services and transform wireless!”

T-Mobile launched 5G late last year using its 600 MHz spectrum, and now covers more than 200 million people and more than 5,000 locations around the U.S.