Kagan: 5G wireless rollout accelerating through COVID-19

One of the most often asked questions I get today is will COVID-19 slow the rollout to 5G wireless? What I tell the media, investors, workers and users is simple. 5G has been coming on strong for the last several years and that will not only continue, but it is accelerating. Even though coronavirus. Let me explain.

So far, COVID-19 is a real problem to the economies of countless countries worldwide. However, the rollout of 5G continues to be rolling out at the same pace it always has. And in fact, more so with new areas like TeleHealth and TeleMedicine.

We are still in the early innings of this new game. Based on what I see so far, I do not see a current slowdown of the research and development or the installation and rollout of 5G wireless. And I do not see any serious slowdown ahead either.

That does not mean there won’t be challenges. There are always challenges, with or without the coronavirus. However, that won’t get in the way of the continued 5G rollout.

5G Wireless carriers like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile

There are many different corners of the 5G wireless world and each and every one of them continues to rapidly develop and deploy this new technology.

Wireless carriers like AT&T Mobility, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, US Cellular, C-Spire Wireless and others have not slowed their rapid upgrade plans.

They see 5G not only as the future, but also as a competitive issue. Each is concerned if they slow down, they will fall behind competitors and will pay a price in the marketplace.

So, every wireless carrier continues to rapidly move toward upgrading their networks as planned.

5G Smartphone and tablet makers like Apple, Google, Samsung

Smartphone and tablet makers also see 5G as a competitive issue. Every competitor knows the need to continue moving ahead if for no other reason than their competitors are.

They see a threat to slowing down. No company wants to fall behind their competitors. In this area are companies like Apple, Google, Samsung and more. Don’t expect any slowdown in technology advancement and in demand.

Apple is the only company taking a slower pace to adopting 5G, but that is the way they have always worked. This is not a Covid-19 problem. This is an Apple problem.

Network technology companies like Qualcomm, Ericsson, Intel

Network technology companies like Qualcomm, Huawei, Ericsson, Intel, Nokia and others are continually being asked by their customers, the networks, smartphone and tablet makers to accelerate their rollout of 5G technology. That is not slowing with Covid-19.

In fact, it is accelerating. Certain other industries which will use 5G wireless are also expressing increased demand for new services in the wake of COVID-19.

These are industries like medical and healthcare with services like telehealth and telemedicine. The automotive industry with connected cars, self-driving cars and autonomous vehicles also continue to develop at a rapid pace.

If anything, COVID-19 is creating new ways to work, and 5G work continues without slowdown. These will see increased demand for 5G technologies, products and network services.

Certain industries accelerate need for 5G like telehealth, autonomous driving

Stay at home orders are only temporary and are already starting to be lifted. As we all go back to work and social distance, any minor delay’s will be quickly solved and put behind us.

So, any slowdown will be measured in a month or two, not years. This is not enough to impact any company or industry segment long-term.

Based on what I am hearing from a variety of major players in the 5G wireless space, there is no slowdown. The next generation of 5G is continuing its rollout 5G at the same pace as it was.

In fact, many parts of the next generation like TeleHealth, connected cars and more will pick up the pace and accelerate their ongoing rollout.

5G wireless rollout continues and accelerates

Bottom line, 5G is moving ahead as fast as it was before. In fact, several slices of the 5G pie are accelerating faster than ever.

The future of wireless, 5G, AI, IoT, the cloud and so much more is not being held back. It is and will continue to be coming on fast and strong.

This is important for every investor, worker, business customer, consumer and partner in the wireless industry to understand.