Will 5G Change the World? Dean Brenner and Alice Tornquist, Qualcomm (Ep. 4)

Making roads safer with 5G V2X

Qualcomm’s Dean Brenner, SVP of Spectrum Strategy and Technology Policy, and VP of Government Affairs Alice Tornquist explore safety opportunities associated with cellular V2X communications; discuss the distinction between LTE and 5G V2X; and dissect ongoing policy discussions around how to divvy up 75 megahertz of 5.9 GHz spectrum for intelligent transportation systems.

Stay updated on the latest happenings in 5G with these exclusive reports from our Editor in Chief Sean Kinney.