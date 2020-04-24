Kagan: Companies that grow through COVID-19

As we have all seen, there are quite a few business segments, industries and companies which are not only surviving but thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic. These companies should also continue to do strong business going forward because they are “essential” to our society. That means they could be strong long-term investments and workplaces. Let’s take a closer look at a few of them.

There are so many different companies in so many different industries and segments. Not all are doing well, but many are. So, where do you buy what you need during coronavirus? While most stores and businesses are closed down, others are necessary and busier than ever.

Amazon, Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club and other retail and online stores

Grocery stores are one example of strong, growth companies. Plus, other stores that sell everything including groceries are also open. That means companies like Kroger, Publix, Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s and other similar stores around the country are always open and doing business.

Still others are online stores and businesses which are continuing to do strong business. Think Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, Costco.com, SamsClub.com, BJs.com and all the others. Some people are working from home, while others go to the warehouse or store. Most online stores pretty much continue to do business as usual.

Some are impacted by the fact that Amazon put them at the back burner so customers could not find them. And if they did, deliveries were in weeks, not days. The important lesson here for every online retailer, is not to put all your eggs in one basket.

AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and others in wireless and wireline

An equally important sector are companies who keep us connected through voice, wireless data and apps are wireless networks like AT&T Mobility, Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile.

There are also many smaller competitors and MVNO resellers like US Cellular, C-Spire Wireless, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Altice Mobile, Tracfone, StraightTalk and others.

Wire line networks like AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink and many other smaller competitors deliver telephone, Internet and some even offer pay TV.

These keep us connected through voice and data and are critically important to our society. These are necessary or essential businesses and services.

Comcast, AT&T TV, Charter Altice, Netflix, Amazon and other pay TV providers

There are also Internet and Pay TV providers like AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Charter, Altice, Cox, Netflix, Amazon and many others. I am not talking about traditional cable TV. That industry is being replaced by an Internet delivered pay TV service. This has nothing to do with Covid-19.

Plus, there is a brand-new pay TV segment just getting started. It’s called Streaming TV, and it is delivered both wire line and wireless. These are services like HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Peacock.

New Streaming TV like HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Peacock

5G is the next big direction the wireless industry is quickly moving toward globally. That means every wireless network around the world has to update to 5G wireless to remain competitive.

This move toward 5G is continuing through the coronavirus. It started years ago and will continue over the next decade. It will not only upgrade every wireless network globally, but for the first time it will also work with many other industries as well.

Top companies in this sector are Qualcomm, Intel, Ericsson and several others, large and small. These are very important because they help build out and upgrade the networks for 5G wireless voice and data.

Qualcomm, Intel, Ericsson and other 5G wireless network builders

These companies are also working with and helping other industries advance with 5G as well. Industries like healthcare, TeleHealth and Telemedicine. Another is automotive like self-driving cars and connected vehicles.

Going forward, industry after industry will adopt 5G and transform the way they do business. That is a big growth opportunity for these companies for many years to come.

Telehealth, Telemedicine like Cleveland Clinic, TeleDoc and United Healthcare

Healthcare companies, old and new, large and small are included. That means all the researchers, traditional medical supply businesses, pharmaceuticals, equipment and more. That also means more simple businesses that make masks, gloves, gowns and so on. These are all necessary.

That also means telehealth and telemedicine companies, large and small like Kaiser Healthcare, United Healthcare, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Humana, TeleDoc, Doctor on Demand and so many others.

Going forward, expect many of these and others like them to be the big winners and growth companies in many different segments.

And as they move to 5G, they will use the services of the equipment makers like Qualcomm and Ericsson and the wireless services like AT&T Mobility and Verizon Wireless. This will continue to expand the universe for these companies.

Now is great time to see where companies are on “growth curve”

There are so many companies in so many different segments who are all doing strong business right now. We only took a quick look at a slice or two of a very large pie.

This is important information to know and to understand whether you are a worker or an investor. You always want to find companies on the growing side of the growth curve.

You want to stay away from companies whose products are cresting or worse, on the falling side of the growth curve.

Today, it is easier than ever to find innovative companies on the growing side of the growth wave. Use that information to your own personal advantage whether that be investing or your own personal career.