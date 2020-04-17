GE Healthcare, Microsoft launch cloud-based COVID-19 patient monitoring software

A single cloud-based software installation can monitor a 100-bed, multi-site ICU

GE Healthcare is collaborating with Microsoft to launch a cloud-based COVID-19 patient monitoring software for health systems, and hospitals will only need to pay the installation costs for the software until January 2021.

Pre-COVID-19, GE Healthcare’s Mural Virtual Care Solution was set to debut at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society meeting earlier this year, but like everything else, the meeting was cancelled, throwing a wrench in that plan. That is when the software went from a new feature for its Edison platform to a COVID-19 application for Microsoft’s Azure Cloud that could be distributed quickly to hospitals and healthcare facilities.

The Mural solution integrates data from multiple systems and devices, such as ventilators, electric medical records, labs and other diagnostics into a single hub, allowing for the extension of clinical capabilities and resources by giving visibility to at-risk and ventilated patients.

Hospital staff can monitor patients remotely via the central location, making keeping track of care management simpler, while conserving personal protective equipment and limiting the exposure of hospital staff to infected patients.

GE Healthcare said in a company statement that a single Mural installation can monitor a 100-bed, multi-site ICU network with only three senior nurses and two intensivists, or board-certified physicians who provide special care for critically ill patients.

In addition to working with GE Healthcare, Microsoft is part of the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium along with companies like Amazon Web Services and NVIDIA. Microsoft has also made its somewhat exclusive an anti-phishing protection system AccountGuard service free for healthcare organizations working on the front lines of the pandemic and has donated $20 million to advance the use of artificial intelligence and data science in COVID-19 research.