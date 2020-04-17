Turkcell selects Mavenir solution to transform its LTE, 5G network

Turkcell has already virtualized 60% of its mobile core services

In March, Mavenir and Turkey’s largest mobile operator Turkcell partnered up to test and deploy OpenRAN vRAN, beginning with trials of fully containerized CU/DU and Open FH with Split 7.2 and the deployment of the virtual RAN solution will be deployed on the Turkcell Telco Cloud. Yesterday, the companies announced that the operator has transformed its LTE and 5G voice network into 100% virtual infrastructures using Mavenir’s cloud-native, NFV-based IMS solution.

Mavenir’s Virtualized IMS (vIMS) solution is designed to support LTE use cases and evolve into a fully web-scale platform that can meet growing requirements, and according to Gediz Sezgin, CTO at Turkcell, is a “critical network transformation milestone” in the operator’s plan to serve customers on its unified telco cloud as the network evolves to 5G.

According to Turkcell, the operator has already virtualized 60% of its mobile core services on its telco cloud, which features 20 unique virtualized network functions (VNFs), putting it on target to meet its 75% goal by the end of this year.

Turkcell selected Mavenir in part due to its IMS solution, but also because of its position as as the global leader in VoLTE IMS and a leader in voice and messaging services. Mavenir will also provide Rich Communication Services and Rich Business Messaging as well as Dynamic Routing Solution for Turkcell Turkey.

Turkcell, which serves more than 48 million subscribers globally, has been prioritizing bringing the power of virtualization to its customers and in delivering new offerings using intelligence and automation.

For instance, in addition to working with Mavenir, the operator earlier this week announced that it has selected Affirmed Networks’ Service Orchestration and Automation platform and its virtualized Wi-Fi gateway to introduce new revenue-generating services and deliver improved connectivity to its customers.

“The combination of virtualization, automation and new revenue-generating services has enabled Turkcell to become a market leader and meet the needs of our customers most effectively,” Sezgin said in a statement regarding the partnership with Affirmed Networks.