Taiwan’s Chunghwa Telecom gets approval to launch 5G services

Taiwanese carrier Chunghwa Telecom aims to launch commercial 5G services in the third quarter of 2020 after Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) approved its information security plan, Taipei Times reports.

In order to receive the green light to offer 5G services in Taiwan, operators must submit a business plan as well as an information security plan, which must be approved by the telecommunications regulator.

Chunghwa Telecom’s 5G information security plan was approved after the company provided additional information on how it plans to gauge risks; enforce measures to safeguard and control information security; install infrastructure to protect information security; and detect potential threats within a specific time frame, as well as protect users’ personal data when implementing such measures, the regulator said.

NCC said that it would inspect the company’s 5G services based on these security items.

Rival operator Far EasTone Telecommunication’s business plan was already approved by the regulator, but it was asked to provide further information for its information security plan before a review could continue, according to the report.

Asia Pacific Telecom and Taiwan Star have yet to secure approvals for their business and information security plans.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Mobile still needs to revise its business plan for 5G, which the firm intends to launch the service in partnership with Asia Pacific Telecom.

Chunghwa Telecom had recently selected Ericsson and Nokia as 5G RAN vendors, as the telco plans to launch commercial 5G service based on the non-standalone (NSA) architecture.

The operator will run the next-generation mobile service on the 3.5 GHz and 28 GHz bands.

Ericsson said that will use the vendor’s Radio System base stations and Ericsson’s 5G core, including its 5G Evolved Packet Core.

Ericsson will also provide the fronthaul and IP backhaul transport solution using Fronthaul 6000 and Router 6000 products to support C-RAN architecture.

Ericsson’s 5G platform for CHT will include Ericsson Radio System base stations that will operate on 3.5 GHz for the mid-band and 28 GHz for the high band. The 5G solution will also include active antenna products while supporting beam-forming functions that reduce wireless signal interference and improve 5G speed, the vendor said.

Ericsson added that its spectrum-sharing solution will allow Chunghwa Telecom to make full use of spectrum resources to accelerate 5G network coverage and promote the smooth transition of the network to 5G.

Meanwhile, Nokia said that it has been selected to leverage Chunghwa Telecom’s existing LTE install base and spectrum resources to launch 5G non-standalone (NSA) involving multiple bands, paving the way for the launch of 5G via a standalone architecture in the near future.

Chunghwa Telecom paid TWD45.7 billion ($1.51 billion) for 90 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band and TWD618 million for 600 megahertz of 28 GHz spectrum in an auction held in January.