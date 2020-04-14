Ericsson to help bridge digital divide in Kansas with 5G

Nex-Tech Wireless will also be implementing Ericsson Spectrum Sharing technology

Kansas-based wireless carrier Nex-Tech Wireless will be deploying 5G using equipment from Ericsson. Specifically, the vendor will deliver its 5G Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and Radio Access Network (RAN) supporting 5G New Radio Non-standalone (NSA) in key sites in Nex-Tech Wireless’ coverage areas in Kansas.

“Through our partnership, Nex-Tech Wireless is able to deliver 5G capabilities including Core and RAN to its subscribers as they transition from 4G to 5G,” said Rob Johnson, head of customer unit regional carriers for Ericsson North America. “We are excited to work with Nex-Tech Wireless to bring them the best network possible as they make this transition.”

Via software updates, the addition of Ericsson’s 5G EPC and RAN enhancements will future-proof existing customer core assets and will support for new use cases that require improved latency and data throughput guarantees, the vendor said.

In addition, Nex-Tech Wireless will be implementing Ericsson Spectrum Sharing technology, which allows both 4G and 5G technologies to be deployed in the same band and on the same radio through a software upgrade – dynamically allocating spectrum based on user demand on a 1 millisecond basis, according to Ericsson.

Ericsson has previously noted that Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) is the most economically feasible way to deploy 5G on existing bands.

Jon Lightle, president and CEO of Nex-Tech Wireless, commented, “As we make the move to 5G, it is critical that we have a seamless experience. Nex-Tech Wireless is excited to work with Ericsson to deliver that experience and to bring 5G capabilities to our customers in Kansas.”

In September of last year, Nex-Tech Wireless and Ericsson signed a deal to roll out 600 MHz 5G capabilities to specific Kansas markets as well as launch Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Wi-Fi calling services using Ericsson’s cloud-based IMS solution.

Nex-Tech Wireless expects to launch their 5G service by the third quarter of 2020.